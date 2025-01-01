No. 2 South Carolina visits Missouri following Slaughter’s 22-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1) at Missouri Tigers (11-4) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays No. 2…

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1) at Missouri Tigers (11-4)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri plays No. 2 South Carolina after Grace Slaughter scored 22 points in Missouri’s 90-51 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. Missouri ranks ninth in the SEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 57.9 points while holding opponents to 38.0% shooting.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the road. South Carolina has an 11-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Missouri makes 46.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.6 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (34.7%). South Carolina averages 23.6 more points per game (81.5) than Missouri gives up (57.9).

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Slaughter is averaging 14.7 points for the Tigers.

Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 11.4 points for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

