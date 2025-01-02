No. 2 South Carolina visits Missouri after Slaughter’s 22-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1) at Missouri Tigers (11-4) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 2…

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1) at Missouri Tigers (11-4)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 2 South Carolina after Grace Slaughter scored 22 points in Missouri’s 90-51 victory over the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers have gone 9-2 at home. Missouri has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Gamecocks have gone 1-1 away from home. South Carolina is fourth in the SEC allowing 54.5 points while holding opponents to 34.7% shooting.

Missouri averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 6.0 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina scores 23.6 more points per game (81.5) than Missouri gives up (57.9).

The Tigers and Gamecocks meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Schreacke is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points.

Chloe Kitts is averaging 9.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 80.6 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 82.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 11.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.