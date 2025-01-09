No. 2 South Carolina takes on Texas A&M following Johnson’s 22-point performance

Texas A&M Aggies (8-6, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-6, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina takes on Texas A&M after Tessa Johnson scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 95-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks have gone 6-0 in home games. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC in rebounding averaging 39.6 rebounds. Chloe Kitts paces the Gamecocks with 7.4 boards.

The Aggies are 1-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M is 3-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.1 turnovers per game.

South Carolina’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M scores 13.1 more points per game (68.4) than South Carolina gives up (55.3).

The Gamecocks and Aggies match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.6 points.

Sole Williams is averaging 6.4 points for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

