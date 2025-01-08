No. 2 South Carolina hosts Texas A&M after Johnson’s 22-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (8-6, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST…

Texas A&M Aggies (8-6, 1-1 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (14-1, 2-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina hosts Texas A&M after Tessa Johnson scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 95-68 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Gamecocks are 6-0 in home games. South Carolina is 12-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Aggies have gone 1-1 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 3-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

South Carolina scores 82.5 points, 19.5 more per game than the 63.0 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M has shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points above the 35.3% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Aggies face off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Te-Hina Paopao averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 11.6 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc.

Sole Williams is shooting 24.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 6.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 83.4 points, 37.9 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

