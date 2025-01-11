No. 2 South Carolina hosts No. 5 Texas after Booker’s 21-point performance

Texas Longhorns (16-1, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (16-1, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas faces No. 2 South Carolina after Madison Booker scored 21 points in Texas’ 84-40 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 in home games. South Carolina is sixth in the SEC with 13.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 2.7.

The Longhorns are 3-0 in SEC play. Texas ranks third in the SEC with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.9.

South Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Texas gives up. Texas scores 35.5 more points per game (90.4) than South Carolina allows to opponents (54.9).

The Gamecocks and Longhorns square off Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is averaging 11.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

Rori Harmon is averaging 10.3 points, 6.3 assists and 2.6 steals for the Longhorns.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 86.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 12.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

