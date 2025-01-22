No. 2 South Carolina hosts No. 5 LSU after Williams’ 22-point game

LSU Tigers (20-0, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

LSU Tigers (20-0, 5-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (18-1, 6-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU visits No. 2 South Carolina after Mikaylah Williams scored 22 points in LSU’s 80-63 win over the Florida Gators.

The Gamecocks are 9-0 on their home court. South Carolina ranks third in the SEC in rebounding with 39.6 rebounds. Chloe Kitts leads the Gamecocks with 7.6 boards.

The Tigers are 5-0 in SEC play. LSU ranks second in the SEC with 15.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Aneesah Morrow averaging 5.1.

South Carolina scores 82.7 points, 20.5 more per game than the 62.2 LSU gives up. LSU has shot at a 48.9% rate from the field this season, 14.7 percentage points above the 34.2% shooting opponents of South Carolina have averaged.

The Gamecocks and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Raven Johnson is averaging 5.4 points and 1.5 steals for the Gamecocks. Joyce Edwards is averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

Flau’jae Johnson is averaging 20 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Tigers. Morrow is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 85.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.4 points per game.

Tigers: 10-0, averaging 87.3 points, 43.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

