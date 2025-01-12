No. 2 South Carolina Gamecocks face the No. 5 Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns (16-1, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC) Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Texas Longhorns (16-1, 3-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (15-1, 3-0 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 Texas takes on No. 2 South Carolina.

The Gamecocks are 7-0 in home games. South Carolina is fifth in the SEC with 25.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chloe Kitts averaging 4.7.

The Longhorns have gone 3-0 against SEC opponents. Texas ranks fourth in college basketball with 15.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.9.

South Carolina averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 3.9 per game Texas gives up. Texas scores 35.5 more points per game (90.4) than South Carolina allows to opponents (54.9).

The Gamecocks and Longhorns match up Sunday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyce Edwards is scoring 11.3 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Gamecocks.

Jordan Lee is shooting 51.1% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Longhorns, while averaging 7.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 10-0, averaging 86.2 points, 39.1 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.3 points per game.

Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 39.1 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 12.5 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.