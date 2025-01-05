No. 2 South Carolina faces Mississippi State on 8-game win streak

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2, 0-1 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-2, 0-1 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 South Carolina aims to keep its eight-game win streak intact when the Gamecocks take on Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 at home. Mississippi State scores 78.2 points while outscoring opponents by 23.7 points per game.

The Gamecocks are 1-0 in SEC play. South Carolina has a 12-1 record against opponents over .500.

Mississippi State’s average of 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game South Carolina allows. South Carolina scores 27.1 more points per game (81.6) than Mississippi State allows (54.5).

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eniya Russell is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, while averaging 11.4 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 81.6 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.