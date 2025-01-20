No. 2 Iowa State faces UCF, aims for 9th straight home win

UCF Knights (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 6-1 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (12-5, 3-3 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (15-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Iowa State hosts UCF aiming to extend its eight-game home winning streak.

The Cyclones are 10-0 in home games. Iowa State ranks fifth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 65.2 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.

The Knights are 3-3 in Big 12 play. UCF has a 2-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game UCF allows. UCF averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Iowa State gives up.

The Cyclones and Knights meet Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curtis Jones is scoring 17.8 points per game with 4.2 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Cyclones.

Keyshawn Hall is averaging 16.9 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 36.6 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points per game.

Knights: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

