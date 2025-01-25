No. 2 Duke visits Hildreth and Wake Forest

Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m.…

Duke Blue Devils (16-2, 8-0 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (15-4, 7-1 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -11; over/under is 136

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest faces No. 2 Duke after Cameron Hildreth scored 20 points in Wake Forest’s 67-66 win against the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Demon Deacons are 10-0 on their home court. Wake Forest scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Blue Devils have gone 8-0 against ACC opponents. Duke is eighth in college basketball with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Cooper Flagg averaging 6.4.

Wake Forest averages 70.7 points, 11.2 more per game than the 59.5 Duke gives up. Duke has shot at a 48.5% rate from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Wake Forest have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Sallis averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Demon Deacons, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 29.7% from beyond the arc. Hildreth is averaging 14.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Flagg is averaging 19.2 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 8-2, averaging 71.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 81.4 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

