No. 2 Duke plays NC State after Flagg’s 24-point showing

NC State Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts NC State after Cooper Flagg scored 24 points in Duke’s 63-56 victory against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-0 at home. Duke is third in the ACC scoring 80.3 points while shooting 47.9% from the field.

The Wolfpack are 2-6 in ACC play. NC State is fifth in the ACC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.1.

Duke averages 80.3 points, 13.2 more per game than the 67.1 NC State gives up. NC State has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Duke have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Proctor is shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 10.7 points. Flagg is averaging 21.7 points, seven rebounds and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games.

Marcus Hill is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

