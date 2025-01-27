No. 2 Duke faces NC State after Flagg’s 24-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolfpack (9-10, 2-6 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (17-2, 9-0 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -21.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Duke hosts NC State after Cooper Flagg scored 24 points in Duke’s 63-56 win over the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.

The Blue Devils have gone 11-0 at home. Duke leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 37.2 boards. Flagg leads the Blue Devils with 8.0 rebounds.

The Wolfpack have gone 2-6 against ACC opponents. NC State has a 1-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Duke averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game, 4.1 more made shots than the 6.3 per game NC State gives up. NC State scores 11.4 more points per game (70.7) than Duke gives up (59.3).

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack meet Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flagg is shooting 48.8% and averaging 19.5 points for the Blue Devils. Kon Knueppel is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hill is shooting 50.0% and averaging 13.2 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 80.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.4 points per game.

Wolfpack: 3-7, averaging 66.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.