No. 2 Auburn visits Texas following Broome’s 24-point game

Auburn Tigers (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn visits Texas after Johni Broome scored 24 points in Auburn’s 84-68 win against the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns are 8-1 in home games. Texas is 4-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Tigers are 1-0 in SEC play. Auburn ranks eighth in the SEC with 36.0 rebounds per game led by Broome averaging 11.1.

Texas averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.6 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn scores 24.7 more points per game (88.0) than Texas allows to opponents (63.3).

The Longhorns and Tigers match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arthur Kaluma is averaging 13.8 points and 8.4 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Broome is scoring 18.6 points per game with 11.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.3 points, 36.4 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

