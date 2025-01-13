No. 2 Auburn Tigers host No. 14 Mississippi State Bulldogs

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC) Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (14-2, 2-1 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (15-1, 3-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn hosts No. 14 Mississippi State.

The Tigers are 7-0 in home games. Auburn has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in SEC play. Mississippi State has a 12-2 record against teams above .500.

Auburn makes 50.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.9 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Mississippi State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Auburn allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Kelly averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 43.0% from beyond the arc.

Josh Hubbard is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 86.8 points, 35.6 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 7.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 82.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

