No. 2 Auburn Tigers face the Missouri Tigers on 5-game win streak

Missouri Tigers (11-2) at Auburn Tigers (12-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn seeks to continue its five-game win streak with a victory over Missouri.

The Auburn Tigers are 6-0 on their home court. Auburn ranks fifth in the SEC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 7.9.

The Missouri Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Missouri is fifth in the SEC scoring 87.3 points per game and is shooting 50.9%.

Auburn scores 88.3 points, 20.7 more per game than the 67.6 Missouri gives up. Missouri has shot at a 50.9% clip from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points greater than the 38.8% shooting opponents of Auburn have averaged.

The Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Denver Jones is shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Auburn Tigers, while averaging 11.1 points.

Mark Mitchell is averaging 13.8 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Missouri Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 9-1, averaging 89.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

