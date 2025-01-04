No. 2 Auburn plays Missouri, seeks 6th straight victory

Missouri Tigers (11-2) at Auburn Tigers (12-1) Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is…

Missouri Tigers (11-2) at Auburn Tigers (12-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -18.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn comes into a matchup against Missouri as winners of five games in a row.

The Auburn Tigers have gone 6-0 in home games. Auburn is 9-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 8.6 turnovers per game.

The Missouri Tigers are 0-1 on the road. Missouri is 0-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Auburn makes 50.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Missouri has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Missouri averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Auburn allows.

The Auburn Tigers and Missouri Tigers face off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is shooting 56.1% and averaging 18.2 points for the Auburn Tigers.

Mark Mitchell is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Missouri Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Auburn Tigers: 9-1, averaging 90.1 points, 37.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Missouri Tigers: 9-1, averaging 89.9 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.