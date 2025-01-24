No. 19 UConn visits Xavier after Conwell’s 21-point game

UConn Huskies (14-5, 6-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-8, 4-5 Big East) Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

UConn Huskies (14-5, 6-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-8, 4-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts No. 19 UConn after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Xavier’s 79-71 overtime loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Musketeers are 9-2 on their home court. Xavier ranks second in the Big East with 16.9 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.9.

The Huskies are 6-2 in Big East play. UConn scores 80.8 points while outscoring opponents by 12.2 points per game.

Xavier averages 77.0 points, 8.4 more per game than the 68.6 UConn allows. UConn has shot at a 49.4% rate from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points greater than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 16.7 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Musketeers. Zach Freemantle is averaging 11.4 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the past 10 games.

Alex Karaban is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 15.7 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.