No. 19 UConn visits Conwell and Xavier

UConn Huskies (14-5, 6-2 Big East) at Xavier Musketeers (12-8, 4-5 Big East)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts No. 19 UConn after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Xavier’s 79-71 overtime loss to the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Musketeers have gone 9-2 at home. Xavier is second in the Big East with 16.9 assists per game led by Dayvion McKnight averaging 4.9.

The Huskies are 6-2 against Big East opponents. UConn has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

Xavier makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than UConn has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). UConn has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 7.1 percentage points above the 42.3% shooting opponents of Xavier have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKnight is averaging 10.4 points, 4.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Musketeers. Conwell is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hassan Diarra is averaging 8.9 points, 6.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Huskies. Solomon Ball is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Musketeers: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Huskies: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

