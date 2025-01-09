No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels play the No. 14 Duke Blue Devils

Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 1-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Duke Blue Devils (12-3, 3-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-3, 1-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 North Carolina hosts No. 14 Duke.

The Tar Heels are 7-2 on their home court. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Ustby averaging 6.8.

The Blue Devils are 3-0 in ACC play. Duke ranks third in the ACC with 12.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Oluchi Okananwa averaging 2.9.

North Carolina makes 43.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Duke has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Duke averages 26.2 more points per game (80.3) than North Carolina allows (54.1).

The Tar Heels and Blue Devils meet Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Gakdeng is averaging 11.8 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels.

Toby Fournier is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.9 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 79.3 points, 35.9 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

