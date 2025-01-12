No. 19 North Carolina hosts Boston College after Todd’s 20-point showing

Boston College Eagles (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2…

Boston College Eagles (10-7, 1-3 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (14-3, 2-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College faces No. 19 North Carolina after T’Yana Todd scored 20 points in Boston College’s 91-52 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

The Tar Heels are 8-2 on their home court. North Carolina is 12-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 1-3 in conference play. Boston College is seventh in the ACC with 15.9 assists per game led by Kaylah Ivey averaging 5.3.

North Carolina is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% Boston College allows to opponents. Boston College averages 19.3 more points per game (72.9) than North Carolina allows to opponents (53.6).

The Tar Heels and Eagles meet Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tar Heels.

Todd averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.2 points while shooting 44.6% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 77.4 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.