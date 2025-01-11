No. 19 Memphis faces East Carolina after Haggerty’s 27-point showing

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

East Carolina Pirates (9-7, 1-2 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (12-3, 2-0 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Memphis takes on East Carolina after PJ Haggerty scored 27 points in Memphis’ 68-64 victory over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Tigers have gone 5-2 at home. Memphis ranks fifth in the AAC with 9.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Moussa Cisse averaging 2.6.

The Pirates are 1-2 in AAC play. East Carolina is fourth in the AAC scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by C.J. Walker averaging 11.3.

Memphis averages 79.1 points, 7.3 more per game than the 71.8 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Memphis allows.

The Tigers and Pirates square off Saturday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyrese Hunter averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.1 points while shooting 45.3% from beyond the arc.

RJ Felton is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Pirates.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.