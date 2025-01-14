No. 19 Illinois faces Indiana, aims for 4th straight road win

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten) Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Illinois Fighting Illini (12-4, 4-2 Big Ten) at Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-2 Big Ten)

Bloomington, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -3.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Illinois will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Fighting Illini play Indiana.

The Hoosiers are 11-0 on their home court. Indiana ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Oumar Ballo averaging 6.9.

The Fighting Illini are 4-2 in Big Ten play. Illinois scores 86.9 points while outscoring opponents by 19.7 points per game.

Indiana scores 78.0 points, 10.8 more per game than the 67.2 Illinois gives up. Illinois has shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Indiana have averaged.

The Hoosiers and Fighting Illini match up Tuesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mackenzie Mgbako averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Ben Humrichous averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, scoring 9.4 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoosiers: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

