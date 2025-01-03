No. 19 Gonzaga visits Loyola Marymount after Porter’s 22-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-6, 1-2 WCC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount hosts No. 19 Gonzaga after Jevon Porter scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 82-61 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Lions are 7-2 in home games. Loyola Marymount ranks second in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alex Merkviladze averaging 6.0.

The Bulldogs are 2-0 in WCC play. Gonzaga is eighth in college basketball scoring 42.9 points per game in the paint led by Braden Huff averaging 9.2.

Loyola Marymount averages 71.5 points per game, 2.8 more points than the 68.7 Gonzaga gives up. Gonzaga averages 17.9 more points per game (86.9) than Loyola Marymount allows to opponents (69.0).

The Lions and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Will Johnston is averaging 12.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Lions.

Ryan Nembhard is averaging 11.7 points, 9.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 70.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 83.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.0 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

