No. 19 Gonzaga hosts Portland after Battle’s 21-point performance

Portland Pilots (5-10, 0-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -34.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 Gonzaga plays Portland after Khalif Battle scored 21 points in Gonzaga’s 89-82 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Bulldogs are 5-0 in home games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC averaging 43.4 points in the paint. Graham Ike leads the Bulldogs with 9.6.

The Pilots are 0-2 in WCC play. Portland ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.9% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga’s average of 7.5 made 3-pointers per game is 3.3 fewer made shots on average than the 10.8 per game Portland allows. Portland has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Pilots face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Bulldogs.

A.Rapp is scoring 14.4 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pilots.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 75.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.6 points.

