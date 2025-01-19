No. 19 Alabama visits Higginbottom and Arkansas

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 3-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-11, 1-3 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Alabama Crimson Tide (16-3, 3-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-11, 1-3 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts No. 19 Alabama after Izzy Higginbottom scored 26 points in Arkansas’ 93-63 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-5 at home. Arkansas has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crimson Tide are 3-2 against SEC opponents. Alabama has a 14-3 record against teams above .500.

Arkansas makes 40.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Alabama has allowed to its opponents (37.0%). Alabama has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points above the 40.4% shooting opponents of Arkansas have averaged.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vera Ojenuwa is averaging 7.6 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Zaay Green is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

