No. 18 West Virginia takes home win streak into matchup with UCF

UCF Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 0-1 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m.…

UCF Knights (7-4, 0-1 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (10-2, 0-1 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 West Virginia will try to keep its eight-game home win streak alive when the Mountaineers play UCF.

The Mountaineers are 7-0 on their home court. West Virginia is 9-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.3 turnovers per game.

The Knights have gone 0-1 against Big 12 opponents. UCF scores 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.3 points per game.

West Virginia’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game UCF allows. UCF has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 36.1% shooting opponents of West Virginia have averaged.

The Mountaineers and Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: JJ Quinerly is shooting 41.7% and averaging 17.5 points for the Mountaineers.

Kaitlin Peterson is averaging 22.4 points and 2.4 steals for the Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 13.7 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.