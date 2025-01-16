No. 18 Memphis visits Temple following Mashburn’s 24-point game

Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers…

Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -9; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts No. 18 Memphis after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in Temple’s 73-70 victory over the Rice Owls.

The Owls have gone 6-0 in home games. Temple is ninth in the AAC with 30.8 points per game in the paint led by Mashburn averaging 5.9.

The Tigers are 3-0 against AAC opponents. Memphis is eighth in the AAC with 12.9 assists per game led by PJ Haggerty averaging 3.1.

Temple scores 78.9 points, 5.3 more per game than the 73.6 Memphis gives up. Memphis has shot at a 46.4% clip from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.6% shooting opponents of Temple have averaged.

The Owls and Tigers face off Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is averaging 20.7 points for the Owls.

Haggerty is averaging 22.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.