No. 18 Memphis visits Mashburn and Temple

Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC) Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts…

Memphis Tigers (13-3, 3-0 AAC) at Temple Owls (10-6, 2-1 AAC)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple hosts No. 18 Memphis after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in Temple’s 73-70 victory against the Rice Owls.

The Owls have gone 6-0 in home games. Temple averages 10.7 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tigers are 3-0 in AAC play. Memphis is ninth in the AAC with 32.7 rebounds per game led by Dain Dainja averaging 6.2.

Temple makes 44.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than Memphis has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). Memphis averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Temple gives up.

The Owls and Tigers meet Thursday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mashburn is shooting 43.1% and averaging 20.7 points for the Owls.

Dainja is averaging 11.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 78.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.

