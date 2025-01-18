No. 18 Memphis takes on Charlotte after Haggerty’s 21-point showing

Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Memphis Tigers (13-4, 3-1 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (7-11, 0-5 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Memphis visits Charlotte after PJ Haggerty scored 21 points in Memphis’ 88-81 loss to the Temple Owls.

The 49ers are 5-4 in home games. Charlotte averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 5-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Tigers are 3-1 against conference opponents. Memphis averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Charlotte is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 42.0% Memphis allows to opponents. Memphis has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nik Graves is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the 49ers.

Tyrese Hunter is averaging 15.1 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.