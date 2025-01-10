No. 18 Gonzaga hosts Price and Washington State

Washington State Cougars (13-4, 3-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Washington State Cougars (13-4, 3-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-4, 4-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State visits No. 18 Gonzaga after Ethan Price scored 28 points in Washington State’s 95-94 overtime loss to the Pacific Tigers.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-0 in home games. Gonzaga is the top team in the WCC with 18.9 assists per game led by Ryan Nembhard averaging 9.6.

The Cougars are 3-1 against WCC opponents. Washington State has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Gonzaga makes 49.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Washington State has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Washington State has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 8.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Cougars match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 16.3 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Nate Calmese is scoring 16.2 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 37.0 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 78.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.