No. 18 Gonzaga faces San Diego after Ike’s 27-point performance

San Diego Toreros (4-12, 1-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga takes on San Diego after Graham Ike scored 27 points in Gonzaga’s 96-68 victory against the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-0 in home games. Gonzaga is third in the WCC with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Ben Gregg averaging 2.0.

The Toreros are 1-2 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 0-2 in one-possession games.

Gonzaga averages 87.4 points, 14.1 more per game than the 73.3 San Diego allows. San Diego has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Toreros match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hickman averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc.

Kjay Bradley Jr. is shooting 28.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.4 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Toreros: 2-8, averaging 64.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

