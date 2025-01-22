No. 18 Georgia Tech faces Virginia following Dunn’s 20-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-3, 4-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 3-4 ACC) Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (16-3, 4-3 ACC) at Virginia Cavaliers (11-8, 3-4 ACC)

Charlottesville, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Georgia Tech visits Virginia after Kara Dunn scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 89-65 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Cavaliers are 8-3 in home games. Virginia is 5-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-3 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Virginia makes 42.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). Georgia Tech averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Virginia gives up.

The Cavaliers and Yellow Jackets match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kymora Johnson is averaging 18 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cavaliers. Latasha Lattimore is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Dani Carnegie is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Yellow Jackets, while averaging 15.1 points and 5.1 rebounds. Dunn is averaging 19.2 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 65.4 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 83.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.