No. 18 Alabama takes on No. 5 Texas after Green’s 23-point showing

Alabama Crimson Tide (15-1, 2-0 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (15-1, 2-0 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Alabama visits No. 5 Texas after Zaay Green scored 23 points in Alabama’s 68-49 victory against the Missouri Tigers.

The Longhorns have gone 8-0 in home games. Texas is 13-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Crimson Tide are 2-0 against conference opponents. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC allowing 56.5 points while holding opponents to 35.2% shooting.

Texas averages 90.8 points, 34.3 more per game than the 56.5 Alabama allows. Alabama has shot at a 47.3% rate from the field this season, 9.3 percentage points higher than the 38.0% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Crimson Tide match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Oldacre is averaging 11 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Longhorns.

Essence Cody is averaging 11.2 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Crimson Tide.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 9-1, averaging 88.1 points, 38.5 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 11.9 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.8 points per game.

Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 80.6 points, 34.8 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.2 points.

