No. 17 West Virginia visits Texas Tech following Maupin’s 21-point showing

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech plays No. 17 West Virginia after Bailey Maupin scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 77-57 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Raiders are 9-0 in home games. Texas Tech has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is sixth in the Big 12 scoring 81.4 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Texas Tech makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). West Virginia averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Texas Tech allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 38.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Red Raiders.

Jordan Harrison is averaging 14.2 points, 5.3 assists and two steals for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 13.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

