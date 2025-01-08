No. 17 West Virginia visits Texas Tech following Maupin’s 21-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2 Big 12) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7…

West Virginia Mountaineers (12-2, 2-1 Big 12) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (12-4, 1-2 Big 12)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on No. 17 West Virginia after Bailey Maupin scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 77-57 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Red Raiders have gone 9-0 in home games. Texas Tech is fifth in the Big 12 with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Kilah Freelon averaging 2.3.

The Mountaineers are 2-1 against conference opponents. West Virginia is 9-2 against opponents over .500.

Texas Tech makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). West Virginia has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of Texas Tech have averaged.

The Red Raiders and Mountaineers face off Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Shavers is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.5 points and two steals.

JJ Quinerly is shooting 41.8% and averaging 18.7 points for the Mountaineers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Raiders: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 13.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.