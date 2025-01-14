No. 17 Purdue visits Osobor and Washington

Purdue Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten) Seattle; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Purdue Boilermakers (13-4, 5-1 Big Ten) at Washington Huskies (10-7, 1-5 Big Ten)

Seattle; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces No. 17 Purdue after Great Osobor scored 23 points in Washington’s 91-75 loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

The Huskies are 8-3 in home games. Washington averages 73.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Boilermakers are 5-1 against Big Ten opponents. Purdue has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Washington is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Purdue allows to opponents. Purdue averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Washington allows.

The Huskies and Boilermakers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Davis is shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 8.7 points.

Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Boilermakers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Boilermakers: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 29.3 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

