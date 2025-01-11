No. 17 Oklahoma visits Georgia following Goodine’s 34-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Oklahoma Sooners (13-2, 0-2 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (13-2, 1-1 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Oklahoma faces Georgia after Brycen Goodine scored 34 points in Oklahoma’s 80-78 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 at home. Georgia is sixth in the SEC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Asa Newell averaging 3.7.

The Sooners are 0-2 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is ninth in the SEC scoring 82.5 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

Georgia scores 80.5 points, 9.5 more per game than the 71.0 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Georgia allows.

The Bulldogs and Sooners square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Newell is scoring 15.5 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Bulldogs.

Goodine averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sooners, scoring 8.3 points while shooting 46.4% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 82.3 points, 28.3 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

