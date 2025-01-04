No. 17 North Carolina hosts No. 3 Notre Dame following Hidalgo’s 28-point performance

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC) Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday,…

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-2, 2-0 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-2, 1-1 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame visits No. 17 North Carolina after Hannah Hidalgo scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 95-54 victory against the Virginia Cavaliers.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-1 in home games. North Carolina has a 10-2 record against teams over .500.

The Fighting Irish are 2-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is seventh in the ACC allowing 60.9 points while holding opponents to 35.5% shooting.

North Carolina averages 74.9 points, 14.0 more per game than the 60.9 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 15.0 percentage points above the 34.4% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Fighting Irish face off Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is averaging 11.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Tar Heels.

Olivia Miles is averaging 16.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Fighting Irish.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 9-1, averaging 77.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.9 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 8-2, averaging 86.2 points, 41.2 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 12.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.