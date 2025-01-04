No. 17 Mississippi State hosts Murray-Boyles and South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5;…

South Carolina Gamecocks (10-3) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-1)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -10.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina visits No. 17 Mississippi State after Collin Murray-Boyles scored 22 points in South Carolina’s 69-59 win over the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

The Bulldogs are 6-0 on their home court. Mississippi State averages 9.1 turnovers per game and is 10-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Gamecocks are 1-1 on the road. South Carolina averages 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Mississippi State averages 83.9 points, 18.3 more per game than the 65.6 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.0% shooting opponents of Mississippi State have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Gamecocks square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Hubbard is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.6 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 38.2 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Gamecocks: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

