No. 17 Georgia Tech visits No. 3 Notre Dame following King’s 23-point showing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-2, 3-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (14-2, 5-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Notre Dame faces No. 17 Georgia Tech after Liatu King scored 23 points in Notre Dame’s 67-58 victory over the Clemson Tigers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 8-0 at home. Notre Dame leads the ACC with 30.4 defensive rebounds per game led by King averaging 8.0.

The Yellow Jackets have gone 3-2 against ACC opponents. Georgia Tech averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 12-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Notre Dame makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.7 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (38.7%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 36.1% shooting opponents of Notre Dame have averaged.

The Fighting Irish and Yellow Jackets square off Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hannah Hidalgo is shooting 45.8% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, while averaging 25.7 points, six rebounds, 3.7 assists and 4.1 steals.

Kara Dunn is averaging 16 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 39.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 11.4 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 8-2, averaging 83.4 points, 37.2 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

