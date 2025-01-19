No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts Clemson after Dunn’s 21-point showing

Clemson Tigers (10-8, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-3, 3-3 ACC) Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Clemson Tigers (10-8, 3-4 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (15-3, 3-3 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 Georgia Tech hosts Clemson after Kara Dunn scored 21 points in Georgia Tech’s 81-66 loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The Yellow Jackets are 11-1 on their home court. Georgia Tech is 13-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Tigers are 3-4 against ACC opponents. Clemson scores 68.4 points while outscoring opponents by 7.6 points per game.

Georgia Tech averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.4 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Clemson allows. Clemson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 4.7 per game Georgia Tech allows.

The Yellow Jackets and Tigers match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dunn is averaging 16.3 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets.

Loyal McQueen is averaging 14.1 points and 5.1 assists for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 7-3, averaging 82.2 points, 36.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

