No. 16 West Virginia visits Arizona State after Brown’s 32-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-11, 2-5 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30…

West Virginia Mountaineers (15-3, 5-2 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (8-11, 2-5 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State hosts No. 16 West Virginia after Jalyn Brown scored 32 points in Arizona State’s 81-69 loss to the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-3 at home. Arizona State is 2-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mountaineers are 5-2 in Big 12 play. West Virginia is 12-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Arizona State averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 4.9 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Mountaineers meet Wednesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyi Skinner is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, while averaging 16.4 points. Brown is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

JJ Quinerly is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 13.9 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 73.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 13.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.