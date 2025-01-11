No. 16 Tennessee visits Arkansas after Higginbottom’s 36-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (13-2, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10, 1-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Tennessee Volunteers (13-2, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10, 1-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas faces No. 16 Tennessee after Izzy Higginbottom scored 36 points in Arkansas’ 59-58 win over the Auburn Tigers.

The Razorbacks are 6-4 on their home court. Arkansas is 4-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.9 turnovers per game.

The Volunteers are 1-2 in SEC play. Tennessee leads college basketball with 17.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 3.1.

Arkansas is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Arkansas allows.

The Razorbacks and Volunteers meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Higginbottom is averaging 24.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Razorbacks.

Samara Spencer is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 95.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.