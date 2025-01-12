No. 16 Tennessee visits Arkansas after Higginbottom’s 36-point game

Tennessee Volunteers (13-2, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10, 1-2 SEC) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas…

Tennessee Volunteers (13-2, 1-2 SEC) at Arkansas Razorbacks (8-10, 1-2 SEC)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas hosts No. 16 Tennessee after Izzy Higginbottom scored 36 points in Arkansas’ 59-58 victory over the Auburn Tigers.

The Razorbacks have gone 6-4 at home. Arkansas is ninth in the SEC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jenna Lawrence averaging 4.9.

The Volunteers have gone 1-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee leads the SEC with 17.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Lazaria Spearman averaging 3.1.

Arkansas is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points lower than the 44.9% Tennessee allows to opponents. Tennessee scores 22.9 more points per game (96.6) than Arkansas allows to opponents (73.7).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vera Ojenuwa is averaging 7.8 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Razorbacks.

Samara Spencer is averaging 11.9 points and 5.3 assists for the Volunteers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Razorbacks: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 30.6 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 95.8 points, 38.7 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 12.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

