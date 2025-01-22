No. 16 Ole Miss takes on No. 13 Texas A&M after Brakefield’s 20-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Texas A&M Aggies (14-4, 3-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-3, 4-1 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Ole Miss hosts No. 13 Texas A&M after Jaemyn Brakefield scored 20 points in Ole Miss’ 84-81 overtime loss to the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Rebels are 9-0 on their home court. Ole Miss averages 8.8 turnovers per game and is 14-3 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Aggies are 3-2 against conference opponents. Texas A&M is third in the SEC with 37.2 rebounds per game led by Solomon Washington averaging 6.0.

Ole Miss makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Texas A&M has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Texas A&M has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Ole Miss have averaged.

The Rebels and Aggies match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sean Pedulla is averaging 14.2 points, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals for the Rebels. Jaylen Murray is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 33.0% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.4 points and 4.8 assists. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 8-2, averaging 75.5 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 75.3 points, 35.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

