No. 16 Michigan State hosts Washington following Davis’ 31-point performance

Washington Huskies (10-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at Michigan State Spartans (12-2, 3-0 Big Ten)

East Lansing, Michigan; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -14.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits No. 16 Michigan State after DJ Davis scored 31 points in Washington’s 81-77 loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini.

The Spartans have gone 7-0 in home games. Michigan State ranks second in the Big Ten with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jaxon Kohler averaging 2.7.

The Huskies have gone 1-3 against Big Ten opponents. Washington ranks ninth in the Big Ten scoring 34.1 points per game in the paint led by Great Osobor averaging 9.7.

Michigan State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Washington allows. Washington scores 7.7 more points per game (74.4) than Michigan State allows (66.7).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc.

Osobor is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Huskies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 9-1, averaging 80.3 points, 37.2 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Huskies: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

