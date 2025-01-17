No. 16 Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara following Tilly’s 25-point showing

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara faces No. 16 Gonzaga after Christoph Tilly scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 57-54 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-0 in home games. Gonzaga ranks fifth in the WCC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.1 points while holding opponents to 41.9% shooting.

The Broncos are 4-2 in WCC play. Santa Clara ranks fifth in the WCC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga scores 87.8 points, 14.3 more per game than the 73.5 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Gonzaga allows.

The Bulldogs and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Adama Bal is averaging 13.6 points for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

