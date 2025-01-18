No. 16 Gonzaga faces Santa Clara following Ike’s 26-point outing

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Santa Clara Broncos (12-7, 4-2 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (14-5, 5-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -15.5; over/under is 161

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Gonzaga hosts Santa Clara after Graham Ike scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 97-89 overtime loss to the Oregon State Beavers.

The Bulldogs are 8-0 on their home court. Gonzaga is 0-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Broncos are 4-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara is second in the WCC scoring 36.2 points per game in the paint led by Elijah Mahi averaging 8.4.

Gonzaga makes 49.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.0 percentage points higher than Santa Clara has allowed to its opponents (43.1%). Santa Clara averages 8.4 more points per game (79.5) than Gonzaga allows (71.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 17.1 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Jake Ensminger is averaging 1.8 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.7 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Broncos: 8-2, averaging 83.6 points, 35.5 rebounds, 18.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

