No. 16 Duke hosts Stanford following Fournier’s 23-point showing

Stanford Cardinal (10-7, 2-4 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (14-4, 5-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Duke hosts Stanford after Toby Fournier scored 23 points in Duke’s 72-38 victory against the California Golden Bears.

The Blue Devils are 8-0 in home games. Duke is fifth in the ACC scoring 76.8 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Cardinal have gone 2-4 against ACC opponents. Stanford is fourth in the ACC scoring 76.9 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

Duke’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Stanford gives up. Stanford scores 17.1 more points per game (76.9) than Duke allows (59.8).

The Blue Devils and Cardinal match up Sunday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Donovan is averaging 6.8 points, seven rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Blue Devils.

Nunu Agara is shooting 49.8% and averaging 17.6 points for the Cardinal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 71.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Cardinal: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

