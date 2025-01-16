No. 16 Duke Blue Devils host the No. 18 California Golden Bears

California Golden Bears (16-2, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-1 ACC) Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST…

California Golden Bears (16-2, 4-1 ACC) at Duke Blue Devils (13-4, 4-1 ACC)

Durham, North Carolina; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Cal takes on No. 16 Duke.

The Blue Devils have gone 7-0 in home games. Duke is fourth in the ACC with 37.5 points per game in the paint led by Toby Fournier averaging 8.1.

The Golden Bears are 4-1 against conference opponents. Cal is 12-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Duke averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 5.1 per game Cal gives up. Cal scores 16.4 more points per game (77.5) than Duke gives up (61.1).

The Blue Devils and Golden Bears square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jadyn Donovan is averaging 7.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Blue Devils.

Ioanna Krimili is averaging 15.8 points and 3.1 assists for the Golden Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 35.7 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 10.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.